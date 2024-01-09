Marvel Theory: Thanos Secretly Created Galactus In The MCU

A fan theory suggests Thanos will be responsible for creating Galactus, as their shared mission of cosmic balance could lead to the Fantastic Four villain's arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On Reddit, u/UpwardSpiral00 wrote about Thanos' quest to seek balance across space and time, saying destroying the Infinity Stones after snapping half of all life from existence didn't make much sense. The reason? Time would eventually restore the total life taken, undoing the Mad Titan's plans. They suggest Thanos created Galactus with the Infinity Stones, allowing the Devourer of Worlds to consume planets to maintain the population throughout the universe:

"So, my theory is, as part of his plan to remove the temptation of the stones but still ensure his great work would not be in vain, he created an insurance policy at the same time that he was destroying the stones. An agent of destruction that would keep life in check by not only being a cosmically powered force of nature that mere mortal heroes couldn't suppress but also by using burgeoning populations and biospheres for its own sustenance. A world devourer."

Thanos secretly creating Galactus might seem a tad farfetched at first glance, as his comic book origin has no direct connections to him. Still, the theory aligns with the purpose of the cosmic juggernaut's existence.