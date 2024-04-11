Kit Harington's Marvel Return Might Be Dead After A Worrying MCU Update

Director Chloe Zhao's "Eternals" from 2021 introduces several new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, chief among them the members of the titular team. Alongside the Eternals and their enemies is Dane Whitman (Kit Harington), Sersi's (Gemma Chan, the actor now behind two characters in the MCU) romantic partner and the owner of the mysterious Ebony Blade. Marvel Comics fans know that Whitman wields the sword and becomes the Black Knight. Unfortunately, according to none other than Harington himself, it doesn't seem that Whitman will do any such thing in the MCU in the coming years.

During a chat with Screen Rant, Harington provided an update on Whitman's MCU future. Sadly, it's not a very optimistic one, as when he was asked about what lies ahead for the character, he said, "I don't know, though. The honest answer is nothing's in the works at the moment." The would-be star of the likely dead Jon Snow-centered "Game of Thrones" spin-off added that he'd love to continue playing Whitman and explore his complexities further. "I think that character is fascinating and brilliant. And I love his trajectory in the comics. I love the idea of a good guy being turned bad by his superpower. I think that's brilliant," Harington shared.

Harington's comments come after "Eternals" seemingly teased Whitman's MCU reemergence in an upcoming Phase Six entry.