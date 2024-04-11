Kit Harington's Marvel Return Might Be Dead After A Worrying MCU Update
Director Chloe Zhao's "Eternals" from 2021 introduces several new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, chief among them the members of the titular team. Alongside the Eternals and their enemies is Dane Whitman (Kit Harington), Sersi's (Gemma Chan, the actor now behind two characters in the MCU) romantic partner and the owner of the mysterious Ebony Blade. Marvel Comics fans know that Whitman wields the sword and becomes the Black Knight. Unfortunately, according to none other than Harington himself, it doesn't seem that Whitman will do any such thing in the MCU in the coming years.
During a chat with Screen Rant, Harington provided an update on Whitman's MCU future. Sadly, it's not a very optimistic one, as when he was asked about what lies ahead for the character, he said, "I don't know, though. The honest answer is nothing's in the works at the moment." The would-be star of the likely dead Jon Snow-centered "Game of Thrones" spin-off added that he'd love to continue playing Whitman and explore his complexities further. "I think that character is fascinating and brilliant. And I love his trajectory in the comics. I love the idea of a good guy being turned bad by his superpower. I think that's brilliant," Harington shared.
Harington's comments come after "Eternals" seemingly teased Whitman's MCU reemergence in an upcoming Phase Six entry.
Does this mean Whitman won't appear in Blade?
The last time MCU fans see Dane Whitman, his story goes into another gear. At the end of "Eternals," he's seen looking over the Ebony Blade. He's apprehensive to lift it from its case, and as he contemplates picking it up, an unseen individual asks him if he's prepared to do so. Though he's not shown, it has since been revealed that this person is the famed half-vampire, half-human monster hunter, Blade (Mahershala Ali, who had strong feelings about recording his first MCU line) — a beloved Marvel Comics hero whose MCU debut is just around the corner.
"Blade" will be the second feature in Phase Six of the MCU, coming to fans courtesy of director Yann Demange. Seeing as the title character makes his franchise debut in "Eternals" alongside Whitman, one has to imagine that there's a good chance he and the Ebony Blade will factor into the story somehow. Then again, since the feature was announced, it has seen directors and writers alike come and go, likely with the story changing time after time. Thus, with Kit Harington's remarks in mind, Whitman and his medieval weapon may indeed be absent from the film altogether.
Even though things don't look promising for Harington's MCU character, one can only hope that will change and he'll get another opportunity at the role down the line.