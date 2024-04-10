Civil War's Nick Offerman Confirmed Whether His Character Is Based On Donald Trump

Nick Offerman has just joined the ranks of famous actors who have played either great or terrible American presidents — a group that includes Harrison Ford, Meryl Streep, Billy Bob Thornton, and Geena Davis, just to name a few. So is his character in Alex Garland's new movie "Civil War" based on anyone specific? Is he, perhaps, modeled upon Donald Trump, the nation's 45th president who lost his bid for re-election in 2020 and is currently the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024?

"Honestly, no," Offerman said to Deadline while speaking with the outlet at the premiere of "Civil War."

"When you see the movie, it's so unattached to anything in modern politics, not only in our country but any country," Offerman continued. "It's like doing a play where I'm playing a baseball player, and people say, 'Did you ever think of your favorite team, the Cubs?' And I say, 'No, it's a brilliant piece of fiction.'"

The Emmy-winner essentially said that the world Garland creates in "Civil War" is so distinct that Offerman said he only thought about preserving the writer-director's vision while filming: "From the get-go, it clearly wasn't based on anything in reality, and so, that's a distraction, and my job is to immediately say, 'Who is this guy? And how can I best serve Alex [Garland's] vision.'"