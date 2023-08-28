Parks And Recreation: Ron Swanson's Best Episodes Of All Time

These four episodes are all about Ron and his ex-wives, Tammy 1 and Tammy 2. Though Tammy 2 is played by Nick Offerman's real-life wife, Megan Mullally, she is the worst person in the world for Ron to be around. She brings out all of his worst impulses, and the two fight and have sex with each other over and over again in the fog of lust. In "Ron and Tammy Part 2," she even gets him to marry her — and get cornrows. Needless to say, their relationship is messy.

Messier still is Ron's relationship with Tammy 1 (Patricia Clarkson), his much older first wife. In the second episode of the fourth season she treats him like a naughty child, and what follows can only be described as Ron being shaped into the anti-Ron.

Despite the embarrassing circumstances for Ron, people love Ron and Tammy. Folks on Reddit enjoy watching Ron come face-to-face with his ex-wives, particularly for the way that they knock Ron out of his manly comfort zone. Fortunately, by Season 7, he seems to have gotten over Tammy 2, going out of his way to help Jeremy Jamm (Jon Glaser) dump Tammy after the unfortunate councilman is caught in her snare.