Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead & Rebel Moon Are Set In The Same Universe - Here's How

After spending years adapting comic books into films, director Zack Snyder seems determined to launch his own original franchises. This could be seen with 2021's "Army of the Dead" on Netflix, which received a spinoff with "Army of Thieves" and several others supposedly in the works. And he's doing something similar with "Rebel Moon," which has been split into two films that will come out months apart on Netflix. But these aren't merely two franchises he's launched; they're one mega-franchise, as they're set in the same universe.

In the newest issue of Total Film, with portions republished by GamesRadar+, Snyder mentions how the two vastly different stories intersect: "'Army of the Dead' has a pretty vast mythology that never made it into the movie. There's actually a character from 'Rebel Moon' in the 'Army of the Dead' animated series that we never did." An animated "Army of the Dead" series was supposed to come out shortly after the film and "Army of Thieves," but it was never completed. Snyder elaborates on how it would've brought the two worlds together: "At one point in the show, they go through a portal into another dimension, and there are characters in that other dimension that they come across. In 'Rebel Moon,' they're in this bar, and one of the aliens is one of the characters from the animatic. So it's definitely a shared universe."

"Army of the Dead" may have had zombies, but it remained grounded on Earth. It sounds like more science-fiction ideas would've populated the franchise, giving it a more intergalactic vibe. And perhaps a crossover could still be in the cards depending on the success of "Rebel Moon."