Why Netflix Users Are Divided Over Andrew Scott's Ripley Series

Andrew Scott's "Ripley" series is proving to be a misfire for some Netflix users. Adapted from the '50s crime novel "The Talented Mr. Ripley," the show has received mostly positive reviews from critics. It has an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it a definitive hit for the streaming service. However, Netflix viewers are taking issue with "Ripley" being in black and white. "I'm trying to get into 'Ripley' but them filming it black and white is really throwing me off," expressed X (formerly, known as Twitter) user @bastylefilegirl. This sentiment was echoed by dozens of other Netflix subscribers, like @ds00za, who questioned "Why [the] hell did they do 'Ripley' in black and white???"

Making the series black and white is an interesting creative choice. Even Looper critic Akos Peterbencze was skeptical of the decision in their 6.5/10 review of "Ripley." "The black and white dulls the Italian Riviera and deprives its vivacious colors and effervescent atmosphere that make the country so majestically appealing," they wrote. "Though it's a conscious and thematic choice, it's hard to overlook how many nuances we miss out on (the luscious clothes, the breathtaking panorama, the vivid paintings) because of it."

While Peterbencze was mixed on the use of black and white, some fans adore the decision. "The [d]irector of [p]hotography for 'Ripley' needs an award. Almost every frame is a work of art shot completely in [b]lack and [w]hite," shared @ALJVD1.