Saltburn Fans Should Check Out This 1999 Psychological Thriller With Matt Damon

Despite being released toward the end of 2023, "Saltburn" has quickly become one of the most talked-about films of the year. The murderous social satire follows Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) as he cons a wealthy upper-class family into accepting him as one of their own through increasingly duplicitous and sinister tricks.

If the plot of "Saltburn" sounds familiar to you, you're not alone. Everything from the character lying about his background to essentially taking over the life of the person he was once in love with is almost beat for beat the plot of the 1999 psychological thriller "The Talented Mr. Ripley." In the film, Tom Ripley (Matt Damon) is tasked with bringing rich playboy Dickie Greenleaf (Jude Law) back to America but instead ingratiates himself into Dickie's illustrious life and penetrates his social circle. As the truth about Tom starts to trickle out, however, he handles his loss of control with murder, just like Oliver.

Even his motivation in "The Talented Mr. Ripley" — to have the wealth and privilege of the man he desires even as he pines for Dickie himself — is reflected in the plot of "Saltburn," where Oliver changes from desiring Felix (Jacob Elordi) to wanting to steal his life.