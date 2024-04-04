Ripley Review: Stylish And Dark (But A Little Unnecessary)

Initially ordered and developed by Showtime in 2019, the latest adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's famous anti-hero, "Ripley," was eventually sold to Netflix. The streaming service would've been a fool to pass on it since the eight-episode limited series is stacked with talent. The show is created, directed, and written by veteran screenwriter Steven Zaillian, who co-wrote, ordered, and developed so many legendary classics — including "Schindler's List," "Mission: Impossible," "Moneyball," and "The Irishman" — in the last four decades that his track record screams quality in itself. Add to that the fantastic lead trio of Andrew Scott, Johnny Flynn, and Dakota Fanning, plus an excellent cast of Italian actors, and you have something prestigious on your hands. That said, however, the series inevitably begs the question: Is the story of "The Talented Mr. Ripley" that most of the world knows already worth being told again? I'll get back to answering that later.

"Ripley" begins in the 1960s in New York, where Tom Ripley (Scott channeling his inner psychopath) lives in a crummy studio apartment next to other losers he clearly despises. He's forging checks and tricking people over the phone to send him money, but he's not exactly making a luxurious or sumptuous living out of it. Ripley is a low-life criminal with some smarts, dreaming about being a respected, well-liked, and, most importantly, rich man that everyone admires and looks up to. But he knows that he's a long way from getting there.

To his worry and surprise, a mysterious private detective tracks him down for a wealthy client who has a business proposition for him. At first, he's all nerves thinking that someone might've found out about his scams, and refuses the meeting. But after failing to reap the rewards of his latest swindle, he decides to pay a visit to the man behind the fancy business card. Mistakenly, Herbert Greenleaf (Kenneth Lonergan) believes that Ripley is a friend of his son, Richard (Johnny Flynn), and asks him to bring "Dickie" home from Italy, where he's been living for many years and dwindling the family's trust money that his parents can't legally cut off now. Mr. Greenleaf is also willing to pay a more than reasonable amount to Ripley if he agrees to go and try. Naturally, Ripley can't believe his luck; this is the opportunity he was waiting for. He packs up and leaves for the lovely Italian town of Atrani to force himself into the life of Richard and his girlfriend Marge (Dakota Fanning), in the hope of becoming the wealthy man he always aspired to be — even if it takes fraud, deceit, and even murder to get there.