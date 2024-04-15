Young Sheldon Cannot End Without An Appearance From This Crucial Character

Paige, played by "Gifted" star Mckenna Grace, is introduced in Season 2, Episode 2 – "A Rival Prodigy and Sir Issac Neutron," as one of Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) fellow students in Dr. Sturgis' (Wallace Shawn) class. Despite some initial tension between them about who is smarter, the two young prodigies become good friends, and Paige makes a number of appearances throughout the show's run.

During the earlier seasons of "Young Sheldon," Paige tends to pop up when Sheldon needs help with a problem, and she offers him some advice or a different perspective. But by Season 5, Episode 17 – "A Solo Peanut, a Social Butterfly and the Truth," their relationship has flipped on its head. While Sheldon is thriving at East Texas Tech and even making friends, Paige has been left devastated by her parents' divorce and feels completely alone, leading her to drop out of college. Sheldon does his best to support Paige as she makes this life-altering decision, even letting her crash in his dorm and going to his mom for help. When he sees her again in Season 6, Episode 13 – "A Frat Party, a Sleepover and the Mother of All Blisters," he tries to help her again — but the show ultimately leaves Paige's future up in the air.

"Young Sheldon" will come to an end with Season 7, and as one of the few close friends Sheldon has had in his childhood, it's important for Paige to return before the show's conclusion. The series' last few episodes will wrap up this period of the young genius' life before he moves to California, and Paige is an important part of that. "Young Sheldon" cannot leave her story unfinished.