This Joker 2 Trailer Scene Has Everyone Losing It - Here's Why

Director Todd Phillips' "Joker" took the cinematic landscape by storm in 2019, offering up a different kind of comic book movie. It tells the tale of outcast-turned-criminal Arthur Fleck who, like the actor behind him, Joaquin Phoenix, undergoes a drastic transformation to become the Joker. Now an inmate of Arkham State Hospital, the upcoming "Joker: Folie à Deux" continues his story, and this time around, he's not alone. He's now joined by fellow Arkham resident Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga) — someone who seems to genuinely care for Arthur, as well as his alter-ego.

According to the inaugural "Folie à Deux" trailer, which greatly highlights Harley, she and Arthur grow incredibly close throughout the film. This is exemplified in a moment toward the end of the teaser, where she draws a red smile on the glass separating them and asks to see the real him. He lines his face up with her drawing and smiles, evoking his Joker persona.

Numerous folks on X, formerly known as Twitter, have showered this moment with praise. "The best part of the #JokerFolieADeux trailer," wrote @tobiasnasty, with @TheFilmMaestro tweeting, "Whoever thought of this, bravo." @JarettSays, meanwhile, wrote, "Ok the shot where Joker smiles into the lipstick Harley drew on the glass is perfection."

So, why is this little moment between Harley and Arthur striking a chord with so many "Joker" fans? It's a telling moment if you read between the lines.