The Joker: Folie A Deux First Trailer Highlights Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn

Todd Phillips' "Joker" may seem just about as standalone as any superhero — well, supervillain — movie can hope to be these days, but the sheer success of the film meant that it was just a matter of time before everyone involved jumped aboard the sequel train. Much like "Joker" took an unconventionally grounded "Taxi Driver" approach to the iconic supervillain's origin story, its upcoming follow-up is set to venture in places where few comic book movies have gone before.

Instead of taking a straightforward approach and giving audiences a sequel in the same style as the original, Phillips is really changing things up. "Joker: Folie Á Deux" will not only be a jukebox musical featuring at least 15 cover songs in addition to a pair of originals, but it will significantly expand its take on the Joker mythos by introducing Arthur Fleck's (Joaquin Phoenix) titular supervillain to Harley Quinn, played by Lady Gaga.

From its title to its genre choice, "Joker: Folie Á Deux" is gunning for some serious originality points — and based on its new trailer, it looks like the sequel will succeed on this front.