What Cull Obsidian From Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War Looks Like In Real Life

Cull Obsidian is the bruiser of Thanos' (Josh Brolin) Black Order as the larger-than-life villain packs a considerable punch, but the alien-like character is unrecognizable next to Terry Notary, the motion capture actor and stunt-double extraordinaire who plays the part.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Obsidian plays a key role in the villainous cosmic team's invasion of Earth, joining Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) to track down an Infinity Stone the Mad Titan seeks on the planet. After sparring with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), getting his arm decapitated, and being teleported by the Master of Mystic Arts to Antarctica, Obsidian reunites with the Black Order. He's seen next during the Battle of Wakanda, in a juggernaut fight against Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) in Hulkbuster armor. He meets his end despite nearly toppling the hero after a fiery crash into a forcefield.

Cull Obsidian's comic book counterpart shares similar physical attributes as the villain, though he originally went by the name Black Dwarf in his first appearance in "New Avengers" #8 (by Hickman, Mike Deodato, Frank Martin Jr., and Joe Caramagna). In the comics, Black Dwarf is the brother of Corvus Glaive and an enforcer for Thanos' Black Order. Not only is the axe-wielder a dangerous offensive force, but his unbreakable skin makes him capable of withstanding even the deadliest attacks.

We know Terry Notary brings Cull Obsidian to life as the motion capture performer on the big screen, but he's worked extensively within the MCU and has been involved in a variety of other projects as well.