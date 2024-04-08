This Top Gun Rip-Off Is A Huge Flop - But It's Flying High On Netflix

"Top Gun" remains an all-time '80s favorite for many, and "Top Gun: Maverick" kept the good times rolling decades later. There may be things in the Top Gun movies that don't make sense, but who needs logic when you have Tom Cruise showing off his piloting skills? However, people won't turn out for every single fighter jet movie, especially if the Hollywood icon isn't involved. This may be why 2024's "Fighter" didn't do too hot at the box office — but it's getting some extra attention now on Netflix.

"Fighter" has remained in Netflix's Top 10 non-English movies for two consecutive weeks, getting over 17 million hours of watch time in its sophomore week. Overall, the Indian film fell well short of the box office-breaking performance of "Top Gun: Maverick," only grossing roughly $43 million worldwide. Granted, its budget was estimated to be around $30 million, but one must also consider critical reception.

"Fighter" holds a paltry 35% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with Vinay Lokesh of The Times of India writing, "The audience has surely come across a number of films based on such storylines that are far more gripping than this one." It may not soar to the same heights as "Top Gun: Maverick," but more "Fighter" movies may still be in store.