Mariska Hargitay And Kelli Giddish Reunite At Mystery Event In Law & Order: SVU BTS Photo

So why did Kelli Giddish leave "Law & Order: SVU" in the first place? The actress officially left the series in 2022 after 12 seasons on the procedural, with her character Amanda Rollins retiring from the NYPD and becoming a professor at New York City's Fordham University, on the heels of her wedding to fellow former detective Dominick "Sonny" Carisi (Peter Scanavino), who left the squad to become an assistant district attorney.

In an interview with Variety that marked her exit from "SVU," Giddish opened up about her decision to leave the show, saying that since she started playing Rollins in her twenties, she ultimately spent all of her thirties as the character (as of press time, Giddish is 43 years old). Still, she said the experience of being a part of such a long-running show was truly incredible, and she was grateful to be part of a project with the longevity of "SVU."

So why did she call it quits when she did? "My side of things is just that it's time in the Rollins storyline," Giddish said. "I felt like where it was heading, and where it headed last night, just seemed the right place to leave it right now. I am so excited about things going on in my personal life and kind of the mirroring of what's going on in my personal life and in Rollins', there's a lot of joy to be experienced."

Giddish is a credited guest star for Season 25, so beyond the premiere and Episode 11, the door Is clearly open for her to keep returning. "Law & Order: SVU" airs new episodes on Thursday nights on NBC at 9 P.M. EST.