Ai Reimagines Star Wars With Thanos, Joker & Others As Sith Lords & Jedi Knights

It's fascinating to imagine how different "Star Wars" would look if it crossed over with other properties outside of the sci-fi genre. Aside from some cheeky crossover cameos, "Star Wars" rarely shares the screen with other prominent franchises. However, with the help of AI, TikTok user AI Viking has tried to rectify this fanboy dilemma with a series of visuals that transport a slew of iconic characters to the galaxy far, far away.

The fan concept is delightful and sees a wide array of iconic characters from drastically different franchises transformed into Sith Lords and Jedi Knights. Thanos from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, for example, is imagined as a cloaked, red lightsaber-wielding Sith. The character still retains his unique purple visual design, though some modifications are made to make him fit into George Lucas' sci-fi world. It's a great marriage of two worlds, as one Marvel director even pitched a huge "Star Wars" crossover that would probably break the internet.

On the flip side, Harry Potter is seen as a Jedi Knight with a blue saber. The character's Hogwarts clothes are traded for a traditional brown Jedi robe, though he's still rocking his signature glasses. Voldemort fits into the world without much effort, as he already looks like an alien that would show up in Mos Eisley or Coruscant. DC's most beloved villain, the Joker, stands out wearing a red outfit. He's holding onto a crackling red saber, emerging as a menacing presence for any Jedi Knight. The Clown Prince of Crime's inclusion is fascinating to consider as he'd be one of the few Sith Lords to actually sport make-up.