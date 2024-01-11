Marvel Director Pitched A Huge Star Wars Crossover: 'It's Absolutely Doable'

Now that the Marvel and Star Wars universes fall under the Disney umbrella, it's not outside the realm of possibility that we could see a crossover between the two blockbuster franchises. In fact, one Marvel creative has already pitched the idea, though it was shot down by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

While speaking to Moovy TV, "What If?..." director and producer Bryan Andrews revealed that he approached Feige with the idea for a crossover episode based on a script penned by series writer Matthew Chauncey. While Andrews says he felt the merging of the franchises was "absolutely doable," Feige rejected the idea because he didn't want the properties encroaching on each other. "I just don't know if [Feige] wants to cross those streams," he said.

Andrews didn't offer any details on what the proposed storyline entailed besides saying it was "just a love letter to old-school Star Wars. And it was great." But while he said he's unsure if such a project will ever see the light of day, Andrews still made sure to sneak in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it reference to George Lucas' galaxy far, far away.