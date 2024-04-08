The Fantastic Four's New Silver Surfer Resurrects An Old WandaVision Theory

The Fantastic Four's long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe debut received a fun surprise twist with the announcement that "Ozark's" Julie Garner is playing the movie's version of Silver Surfer, Shalla-Bal. Apart from the interesting narrative possibilities this relatively obscure character brings with her, the decision to go with Shalla-Bal might just resurrect a popular fan theory from the days of the first live-action Disney+ MCU show, "WandaVision." Yes, that popular fan theory. The Mephisto one.

Soon after "WandaVision" premiered, the show's increasingly strange events caused fans to suspect that Marvel's resident devil expy Mephisto is behind Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision's (Paul Bettany) sitcom-themed predicament. Ultimately, this isn't the case. Instead, Wanda's grief-fueled power is behind everything, with the witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) stirring the pot for good measure. However, it turns out that with the arrival of Shalla-Bal, "The Fantastic Four" has just as much potential for a Mephisto appearance as "WandaVision" initially seemed to have. In the comics, after all, Mephisto is a major Silver Surfer enemy who often specifically targets Shalla-Bal.

Perhaps even more importantly, "The Fantastic Four" and "WandaVision" have the very same helmsman, Matt Shakman. He didn't include Mephisto last time, so surely, it's only a matter of time before fans start wondering whether he's been saving that ace up his sleeve for the Fantastic Four movie. The demon has been known to clash with the quartet, so what's stopping Shakman and the MCU from cashing in the hype "WandaVision" created for the villain?