The Star Trek On-Set Mistake That Set Marina Sirtis' Bottom On Fire

While technically, Enterprise-D is usually under Captain Jean-Luc Picard's decisive command, plenty of other folks get their turn in the captain's chair at one point or another. But the first time Marina Sirtis, the actor behind the ship's counselor, Deanna Troi, finally got her chance in the hot seat, she didn't expect it to literally burn her behind. But that's exactly what happened when the pyrotechnics on "Star Trek: Generations" got wild.

While filming their first big-screen production and the crossover film that ends in the death of Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner), the "Next Generation" cast had to rely on practical effects and models to help tell their story. Much like the later "Star Trek: First Contact" scene that would leave Alfre Woodard scarred for life, this meant using real pyrotechnics as opposed to CGI. "You actually do have to destroy the bridge," Marina Sirtis recalled at Dublin Comic Con 2017. It also meant putting in loads of rehearsal time to ensure everything would go perfectly since they'd only have one shot at filming. For safety reasons, she noted the effects team used burnt cork that would fly through the air and typically, burn out.

"Everyone's ready — action!" Sirtis narrated. After punctuating her tale with an animated description of explosions and flying burning cork, she then recalled William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) telling Troi to take the helm — and that's when things went sideways. "Troi runs down, 'cause she runs like a girl, and she gets to the seat, which I stayed in for about this long before I leapt screaming from my seat." That's when she realized that when the other actor had left the seat she was moving into, a burning ember had fallen into the seat one instant before Sirtis' backside landed in it.