Why Nickelodeon Host Marc Summers Walked Off His Quiet On Set Interview

This article contains allegations of sexual assault and child abuse.

Many millennials probably found it hard to watch the new docuseries "Quiet on Set," which details horrifying accounts of sexual assault and child abuse behind the scenes on several beloved Nickelodeon shows. Former "Double Dare" host Marc Summers appears in the Investigation Discovery series briefly and apparently, he was so infuriated by the way that the documentary crew approached him that he ended up leaving earlier than planned.

Summers revealed, in an interview on "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show," that he was never informed about the documentary's true purpose, which was to discuss the toxic environment on many Nickelodeon originals. "They asked me what I thought of Nick, and the first 10 to 12 seconds, from what I understand, in this documentary is me saying all these wonderful things," Summers said. "But they did a bait and switch on me" (per Variety).

The former game show host further claimed that he was not informed of the documentary's subject material before addressing a video he was shown of a scene featuring Ariana Grande in a bizarrely compromising position (considering how young she was at the time) which was initially played for laughs. "And so they showed me a video of something that I couldn't believe was on Nickelodeon. And I said, 'Well, let's stop the tape right here. What are we doing?'"