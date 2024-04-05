The Late Show With Stephen Colbert's Amy Cole Tribute Explained

On Monday, April 1, late night host Stephen Colbert put jokes aside and offered up a heartfelt ode to one of his colleagues, Amy Cole, who passed away recently at the age of 53.

As the Monday night episode came to a close, Colbert looked uncharacteristically serious and simply looked at the camera, quite clearly holding back tears. ""That's it for 'The Late Show,'" he said before he was, apparently, at a total loss for words. "Good night," he concluded. As the screen faded to black, a card read, "Dedicated to our dear friend Amy Cole, 1970-2024."

According to outlets like Deadline and Cole's official obituary, Cole — who was Colbert's executive assistant for well over a decade — had been previously diagnosed with cancer. She died on Sunday, March 31 after a "brief illness" at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York City. Jake Plunkett, who also works on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," posted his own tribute to Cole on X (formerly known as Twitter) which succinctly reads, "Words cannot measure how big a loss Amy Cole is to this world. F*** cancer." Plunkett also posted a plea for anyone reading to donate to Radio Lollipop, a charity for children's cancer aid.