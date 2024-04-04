Monkey Man Review: Dev Patel Dominates In This Gutsy Action Flick

But fight scenes aren't all "Monkey Man" has to offer. Dev Patel goes out of his way to give it a class consciousness that permeates the entire film, and you'll be aware of it even if you haven't brushed up on the current state of the Indian sociopolitical landscape. At its essence, this is the story of marginalized classes banding together, rising up, and confronting their oppressors. Patel's Kid comes from a rural village that was demolished so that a factory could be built, and every time he shoots a street scene, he fills the frame with unhoused and poverty-stricken inhabitants of the city, making sure we never forget the class component of his character's desire for revenge. When he is recovering from his injuries at one point in the film, he is rescued by a group of trans women who, having been ostracized by the larger community, serve as caretakers for an abandoned temple. They are his greatest allies, and they see in each other kindred spirits in oppression. The basic narrative of "Monkey Man" follows many of the traditional action film plot points, but what helps it to stand out — and gives it a deeper emotional resonance — is its commitment to highlighting those who live on the margins of a society that has largely abandoned them.

Patel deserves a lot of credit for what he's able to accomplish in "Monkey Man" as a first-time director. Action movies often get written off as dumb or simplistic, but it takes a confident filmmaker to construct stylish fight sequences that evoke a visceral reaction from audiences. There's nothing easy about making one feel fresh and exciting rather than simply echoing the beats of dozens of fights that have come before it. And "Monkey Man" doesn't have just one great fight sequence — it's got half a dozen that will get the adrenaline going. At any rate, props to Patel for getting this movie made in the first place; it shows a gutsy drive from him to create the kind of roles he wants to play rather than waiting for them to be offered to him. You can see his passion for the project all over the screen in "Monkey Man," and it makes the production a much more satisfying viewing experience.

"Monkey Man" premieres in theaters on April 5.