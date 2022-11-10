John Wick Fans Continue To Be Amazed By The Franchise's Impressive Choreography

Since the arrival of the very first entry in what would become the "John Wick" franchise of movies, each of the three "John Wick" films has featured gripping storytelling, acting, and an array of elaborately choreographed fight scenes. The series harkens back to an era in cinema where martial arts was combined with tight and energetic stories, typically rooted in revenge narratives, that sent the protagonist on a perilous quest to find justice for wrongdoing. This style of filmmaking even managed to help establish its very own genre in cinema known as "Gun Fu," thanks to the numerous action scenes that mixed hand-to-hand combat along with the use of artillery and guns in battle (per Vulture).

With a popular lead character played by Keanu Reeves guiding the adventure, a revolving cast of equally impressive supporting characters, including the recurring Winston (Ian McShane), and energetic directing and editing, there is a lot to unpack and admire in a "John Wick" movie. But one detail that has remained consistent since the first film dropped in 2014 is the choreography of the action and fight scenes. This factor continues to amaze fans as the franchise nears a decade in age.