The Grossest MCU Death Is Sam Raimi's Fault

Fans have director Sam Raimi to thank for the grossest MCU death to date. The Marvel franchise has always been relatively tame in terms of gore and mature themes. But the franchise continues to evolve, pushing the boundaries of the PG-13 rating — "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" notably featured Chris Pratt dropping the MCU's first F-bomb. The series has also been upping the ante regarding violence, and 2022's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is a perfect example of how far creatives have been pushing the envelope. While speaking with Empire, "Multiverse" writer Michael Waldron explained how Raimi cooked up Black Bolt's (Anson Mount) horrific death.

"We were sitting on Zoom discussing how we kill Black Bolt, and somebody said his power is shooting ultra-powerful energy from his mouth. And I swear to God, without missing a beat, Sam goes, 'What mouth?' And Sam just painted the scene for us, '... and then you just cut to him, Wanda's just ripped his mouth closed, and he screams, and his head explodes,'" Waldron explained. "That's master of horror Sam Raimi for you."

In the gross "Multiverse of Madness" scene, Black Bolt's head briefly expands before collapsing after he speaks in frustration. A small amount of blood is seen dripping from his nose as he falls to the ground, dead. The shocking moment is followed up by several members of the Illuminati being murdered by Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), making it one of the best sequences in the MCU.