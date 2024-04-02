Sam Raimi Confirmed If He Is Working On Spider-Man 4 With Tobey Maguire

Whenever a Sam Raimi "Spider-Man" movie dropped between 2002 and 2007, there was a decent chance of it being the finest superhero movie of the year. Even in the superpower-saturated era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the filmmaker's "Spider-Man" and "Spider-Man 2" rank among the best superhero movies of all time. This means that even though Raimi's most recent superhero flick is "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," he's far more closely associated with Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker than Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange — and fans of his work are no doubt perking up their ears whenever the possibility of Raimi and Maguire's "Spider-Man 4" ever happening comes up.

Still, despite the occasional whispers about Raimi and Maguire possibly giving big-budget web-slinging another shot, things aren't looking too good if you ask the director himself. "I did read that, but I'm not actually working on it yet," Raimi commented on the rumors of him helming a fourth "Spider-Man" film during an appearance at WonderCon (via CBR). "I mean, Marvel and Columbia are so successful with current 'Spider-Man' [movies], and the track there, and I don't know that they're going to go back to me, and say, 'Well, folks, we can also tell that story!'"