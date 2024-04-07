Timothée Chalamet's Secret YouTube Channel Is Pure Gold

We all have that one home video we'd rather nobody ever see again. If you grew up before the smartphone era, it might be a clip of little you rocking out while your parents film on a camcorder. For those of us born into the digital world, however, the wound might be self-inflicted — grainy YouTube videos talking about Minecraft or Sonic the Hedgehog. Maybe you even dipped your toes into animation on Newgrounds.

Most of the time, these embarrassing artifacts lay dormant. But when the creator ends up becoming a world-famous actor and the star of Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" movies, they're bound to come back up. That's right: Once upon a time, Timothée Chalamet was just like the rest of us — a precocious kid who loved "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" and sold custom-modded Xbox 360 controllers to fellow gamers on the internet.

Though you can't make out his face or recognize his pre-pubescent voice, that is indeed Paul Atreides himself hawking a custom-spray-painted Xbox controller under the moniker ModdedController360. The color scheme, which he describes as "red tiger," is a specific reference to a rare gun color that was unlockable in the early "Modern Warfare" games. Though the original account is no longer active, YouTube user Dracyan Archives was kind enough to re-upload some of its videos for historical preservation. Chalamet confirmed this as his account in a 2021 interview with Nate Hill. He also said he only ever sold three controllers from his little modding business before his parents grew tired of him getting spray paint everywhere.