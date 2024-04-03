Why Kristen Wiig's New Target Commercial Is Making Prince Fans Furious

Target's latest spokesperson happens to be Kristin Wiig's iconic Target Lady character from "Saturday Night Live." She's back in a fresh set of commercials, but fans of legendary musician and notoriously disastrous filmmaker Prince are less than excited. One can hear the musician's "Baby I'm a Star" in the background of the commercial, and it isn't sitting well with those who admire his work.

Fans of the musician congregated on X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their disgust. "Prince did not die for Baby I'm a Star to be on a Target commercial ... I know that estate is not that desperate for money ..." said @BlHistoryQueen, concluding with an expressionless face emoji. "Target got that 'baby I'm a start' X Prince in the latest commercial ... see how they do u? Who getting paid off that?! SMH," said @Q6hPRN. "Prince never intended his art to sell toilet paper. It's sad," observed @JamesJdcxc. @spfarrelltweets encapsulated fan sentiment by saying, "What's next? Applebee's?"

Definitely a different reaction than the one Target received when they licensed Black Pumas' "Colors" for their 2021 "What We Value Most" commercial. While those words might seem a bit harsh on the part of the Purple One's fanbase — after all, Prince had previously partnered with Target to promote the release of his album Lotus Flow3er, even offering the company exclusive songs for their pressings of the album — there's a legal precedent when it comes to the artist's history of keeping a very close eye on his music.