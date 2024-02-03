Whatever Happened To Kristen Wiig?
Throughout the early 2000s, Kristen Wiig made a name for herself as a comedic force to be reckoned with, thanks to her iconic skits on "Saturday Night Live." From Target Lady and tiny-handed singer Dooneese to her array of characters on "Weekend Update," Wiig never failed to make co-stars and audiences alike crack up laughing.
Around the same time, Wiig's comedy chops were also becoming a hit on the big screen. "Bridesmaids," which starred Wiig as Annie, the ever-single maid of honor to bestie Lillian (Maya Rudolph), surpassed box office expectations: it raked in $24.6 million during its opening weekend and is still a widely-beloved film well over a decade later.
While Wiig remains largely associated with her work on "Saturday Night Live" and in "Bridesmaids," she has substantially expanded her resume over the years, showing the masses that she can do more than just comedy. Now, her filmography includes everything from dramas and voice work to a DC flick. Read on to see what happened to Wiig following her meteoric rise to fame as a comedic actress.
She voiced Lucy in the Despicable Me series
After voicing cruel orphanage owner Miss Hattie in 2010's "Despicable Me," Kristen Wiig was asked to take on a much kinder character in the 2013 sequel. Wiig portrays Lucy, a happy-go-lucky Anti-Villain League agent who eventually falls for Gru (Steve Carell) and becomes a maternal figure for Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Elsie Fisher).
Bringing Lucy to life was an enjoyable experience for Wiig, one that fondly reminded her of her "Saturday Night Live" days, which she ended in 2012 after seven years. She told BlackTreeTV, "It's a great opportunity to do a character, especially not being on 'SNL' anymore, where I used to be able to do that every week. Movies are a little more, usually based in reality, so that sort of broadness doesn't translate sometimes. So with animated movies, you can really just go for it, and that's so fun."
Wiig praised "Despicable Me 2" for showcasing a blended family, something that many young viewers were able to relate to. She just had one qualm about the creation of the film: not getting to see Carell enough, as voice actors tend to record their parts separately. Wiig said on Today, "That's why we do things like this [press interviews], because it's the only time we get to hang out."
She took on her first dramatic role in Hateship Loveship
By 2013, Kristen Wiig had established herself as a top comedic actress. That's why, when she accepted the serious role of Johanna Parry in the Liza Johnson-directed "Hateship Loveship," Wiig was a little fearful about what audiences would think. She told The Hollywood Reporter, "I was nervous because I wanted to do a good job, and I really loved the script, and I don't know how people will embrace the fact that I'm doing something more dramatic. I kind of try not to think about that, but at the same time, people know me for comedy, so it is a switch."
In "Hateship Loveship," Wiig plays a nanny who is tricked into falling for her charge's recovering addict father Ken (Guy Pearce). Compared to over-the-top "SNL" characters like Target Lady and Dooneese, Johanna is shy and reserved. These qualities, Wiig told Vanity Fair, more closely resembled her personality in real life: "I think I'm more like her than people think."
"Hateship Loveship" received mixed reviews from critics upon its release in 2014. While some felt the film showcased Wiig's range of talent, others didn't think she shined in the part.
She embraced a new kind of comedy in The Secret Life of Walter Mitty
Thanks to "Saturday Night Live" and films like "Bridesmaids," Kristen Wiig established herself in the industry as a true pro at outlandish comedic roles. Therefore, when Ben Stiller approached her about playing Life magazine employee Cheryl Melhoff in 2013's "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty," she was pleasantly surprised. Walter Mitty's (Stiller) quest to add some zest to his life is full of heartfelt moments, rather than raunchy adult humor.
"I had been on 'SNL' for seven years and did a handful of movies, all of which were comedies, so I totally understand why people think that's all I do," Wiig told Tim Talks Hollywood. "So for Ben to think of me in this role, which I really wouldn't say is comedic even though it has funny moments, is great. For the most part, it's pretty subdued and subtle, and I was really excited for the opportunity."
Showcasing her versatility in "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty," Wiig sings David Bowie's "Space Oddity" to Stiller at one point in the movie. While she admitted to Vulture that filming this scene was a little embarrassing, performing on a stage was a secret ambition of hers: "Everyone wants to be onstage singing, I think. Well, not everyone."
She reunited with SNL co-stars in Anchorman 2
Kristen Wiig was certainly nervous when she took on a rare dramatic role in 2014's "Hateship Loveship," but that same year, she got to return to her comedic comfort zone as Chani Lastnamé in "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues." Chani is the love interest of weatherman Brick Tamland (Steve Carell). In Wiig's opinion, given Chani and Brick's similar traits of quirkiness and simple-mindedness, they're a match made in heaven.
"She is the female version of Brick. She's real smart, real sharp," Wiig sarcastically told ScreenSlam. "I think she's just the kind of person that stares at a lot of walls and is fully entertained by it."
Wiig was honored to join the cast, comprised of several of her former "Saturday Night Live" co-stars, including Will Ferrell as leading man Ron Burgundy. "I can't imagine a more dreamboat cast. All of these guys are not only inspiring to work with, but they're just so nice and sweet," she said. "I worked with some of them before at 'SNL,' and it's just kind of like a fun college trip or something, all of us out here."
She experienced her first improv drama with Nasty Baby
In 2015, Kristen Wiig once again displayed her wide-ranging acting abilities in Sebastián Silva's "Nasty Baby." She plays Polly, a single woman from Brooklyn who calls on her gay friends Freddy (Silva) and Mo (Tunde Adebimpe) to help her conceive a baby. Despite being no stranger to the world of comedic improv, her experience on the set of "Nasty Baby" — an improvised drama — was completely new.
"When you're improvising in a comedy, you are still a character and you still have to get that information across, but there's that added element of creating funny lines off of the top of your head and making jokes. This was not like that," Wiig told EW. "This is just having a conversation as a character with other characters in the movie and creating the scene. It just felt different."
According to Wiig, "Nasty Baby" was filmed in just two weeks with virtually no budget. In fact, cast members brought some of their own clothes to set to wear on screen. Still, she truly loved the project, which was a perfect example of how, post-"Bridesmaids," Wiig didn't want to put herself in a box. She told the Los Angeles Times, "I love doing comedies, I love doing dramas, I love doing really small films, I've enjoyed doing bigger films. It's just like a feeling you get. It's not as planned out as people think."
She jumped at the chance to work on The Martian
By this point in her career, Kristen Wiig had greatly expanded her repertoire beyond comedy. But in 2015, she took on yet another new endeavor: a sci-fi movie. When given the opportunity to appear in "The Martian" as NASA public relations representative Annie Montrose, Wiig jumped at the chance upon learning that Ridley Scott, of "Alien" and "Blade Runner" fame, was directing. "I just heard Ridley Scott, and I was like, 'Yes!'" Wiig told Flicks And The City Clips. She added, "It's a dream come true."
Despite being admittedly intimidated by her "The Martian" co-stars, who included Matt Damon and Jessica Chastain, Wiig was thrilled to be included: "It's kind of exciting to be part of this world. I've never done anything like this before."
Unlike her previous genre switch with "Hateship Loveship," "The Martian" received rave reviews and boasts a 91 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer. On Reddit, one user praised her performance, writing, "This is great casting — the NASA spokeswoman has to come across well but she also has an aggressive streak that Wiig can pull off easily ... I reckon she's the perfect choice."
She sported fake Botox in Zoolander 2
Kristen Wiig again returned to her over-the-top comedic roots in 2016's "Zoolander 2" as Alexanya Atoz, a powerhouse in the world of fashion. Wiig, who sports massive lips, claw-like nails and eccentric outfits, is practically unrecognizable in the role. She said in an interview with ScreenSlam, "I've never played anyone like this before. She's sort of like the evil queen."
Wiig reunited in "Zoolander 2" with Will Ferrell, who plays Jacobim Mugatu — a love interest of Alexanya with whom she shares a rather sloppy kiss. When asked by Cineplex Movies if this scene was awkward for these longtime colleagues to shoot, Ferrell joked, "It's easy when one of the characters has a fake face." Wiig added, "I couldn't really even feel what he was doing."
The actress praised "Zoolander 2" for upping the ante from the 2001 original. She told Cineplex Movies, "It's more enhanced, the action is crazy, it looks beautiful." However, audiences begged to differ. The sequel bombed at the box office and garnered quite poor reviews compared to its predecessor. The Last Thing I See described "Zoolander 2" as "a pointless, soulless rehash," while Deep Focus Review complained, "The audience leaves the theater thinking, 'It took them 15 years to come up with this?!'"
Backlash toward Ghostbusters saddened Kristen Wiig
No Kristen Wiig-led project elicited such fury among audiences quite like 2016's "Ghostbusters," a reboot of the original 1984 hit. This modern retelling of the classic ghoulish comedy showcases Wiig and three other females — Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones — at the helm as they try to rescue Times Square from devious spirits.
When the cast was announced, social media blew up with misogynistic, hateful posts. For Wiig, such controversy was surprising. She told the Los Angeles Times, "Some people said some really not nice things about the fact that there were women. It didn't make me mad, it just really bummed me out. We're really honoring these movies."
Ernie Hudson, who plays Winston Zeddemore in the 1984 film, told MovieWeb that he liked the female-centric cast of the 2016 version. His only critique was that it's a reboot, not a continuation, which he sees as a mistake on director Paul Feig's part. "It's kind of like us, but it's us but not us. In that universe, they're women. I don't know," Hudson said. "That was a choice that was made."
She started a family
In May 2020, Kristen Wiig remotely hosted an episode of "Saturday Night Live" around the time of Mother's Day. During her monologue, she paid homage to her own mom by saying, "I don't know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life. But this year I'm feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I'm so thankful for all the things she's taught me, like preparing me to be a mom myself."
This comment sparked rumors that Wiig and her then-fiancé Avi Rothman were about to expand their family. A month later, it was confirmed that the couple became parents of twins via surrogacy. In February 2021, Wiig referred to Rothman as her husband for the first time on The Howard Stern Show, which means they privately tied the knot at an undisclosed time.
In an interview with InStyle, Wiig reflected on how she and Rothman spent three of their first five years together undergoing IVF. It was a difficult time for Wiig, who at first refused to let her doctor make suggestions about options other than a natural birth. "I remember when our doctor mentioned going other routes, and I was just like, 'Nope. Don't ever bring that up again. I'm getting pregnant. I'm doing this.' I finally realized that I just needed help," she said. "And thank God, we found the most amazing surrogate."
Her dream of being a comic book villain came true in Wonder Woman 1984
The release of "Ghostbusters" might not have gone like Kristen Wiig had hoped, but that controversy didn't keep her away from action films. In 2020, she joined the DC Universe as Barbara Minerva, aka Cheetah, in "Wonder Woman 1984." In an interview with the New York Times, Wiig gushed about how her longtime dream of appearing in a comic book blockbuster finally came true. "It was huge on my list of things I wanted to do," she said. "I love big action movies and I love superhero movies. I loved all of Chris Nolan's 'Batman' movies and all the 'Avengers' movies, 'Deadpool' — you name it, I've seen it."
Plus she was already a "Wonder Woman" aficionado and familiar with Barbara/Cheetah. However, embodying this two-sided character was easier said than done. Wiig feared that, if she added too much humor, audiences would associate Cheetah with her past comedic roles, which is something she didn't want to happen. Simultaneously, she underwent two months of physical training to prepare for the fight sequences.
Still, the work involved to perfect the character was all worth it. Wiig told the Sydney Morning Herald, "When I am in full Cheetah and Gal [Gadot] is in full Wonder Woman and it's the fight, it's exhilarating."
She shared the screen with her Bridesmaids co-writer
Despite being a newly-established DC star, Kristen Wiig didn't stray too far from the hilarity that many came to know and love her for early in her career. In 2021's "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar," co-written by Wiig and Annie Mumulo, the two portray longtime besties who get into quite a few shenanigans — some involving "50 Shades of Grey" star Jamie Dornan — when they leave their small town for the very first time.
As friends and creative partners, Wiig and Mumulo go way back. The two bonded while doing sketch comedy at The Groundlings, an improv theater in Los Angeles, and co-wrote "Bridesmaids" together (Mumulo also played Annie's paranoid plane neighbor). Early concepts of "Barb and Star" began during their Groundlings days and continued throughout the creation of "Bridesmaids."
Wiig told Variety, "I would say 98 percent of the stuff we did were middle-aged women with some variation of done-up hair. I feel like we've always gravitated toward these type of women ... it solidified when we were writing 'Bridesmaids.' We were writing lots of scenes that you didn't see in the movie, because it had nothing to do with the movie."
SNL still holds a special place in her heart
Kristen Wiig may have had an emotional departure from "Saturday Night Live" in 2012, but it was more of a "see you later" than "goodbye." While she's no longer a regular cast member, Wiig has returned to "SNL" several times, including to host an episide a mere year after leaving. A more recent appearance was in 2022, when she interrupted the monologue of host Will Forte.
She told InStyle, "Whenever they ask me to come back, it feels like going home, but to a home you lived in that has been totally renovated and has new furniture and different photos on the walls."
"SNL" might not look the same as when she starred on it, but Wiig still has fond memories of showcasing characters workshopped at The Groundlings — like Aunt Linda and Target Lady — on a massive scale. "I also really liked doing the Surprise Party Lady, but that one was tiring because I always had to jump through a window or something at the end," she said.
She remains a comedic presence in the industry
Kristen Wiig has come a long way from grabbing unsuspecting victims with her tiny Dooneese hands on "Saturday Night Live." Her filmography now runs the gamut of genres, from dramas and animation to a superhero film in the DC Universe. However, Wiig still holds comedy — and her longtime comedic buddies — close to her heart.
For example, at the 2024 Golden Globes, she and Will Ferrell had attendees, including Jennifer Lopez and Timothée Chalamet, cracking up. As they attempted to give a "serious" presentation of "Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy," a silly jingle kept interrupting them.
In response to a YouTube video of the segment, many called on Wiig and Ferrell to once again reunite on screen for a fresh zany comedy. @tomasbertolino1 said, "Kristen and Will are gold together. Truly funny people. We need some good comedy movies again, the industry is lacking of those," while @flaviabretas488 suggested, "They deserve to do spy comedy romance together it'd be hilarious." Given Wiig's wide-ranging career, it's certainly not out of the question.