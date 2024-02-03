Whatever Happened To Kristen Wiig?

Throughout the early 2000s, Kristen Wiig made a name for herself as a comedic force to be reckoned with, thanks to her iconic skits on "Saturday Night Live." From Target Lady and tiny-handed singer Dooneese to her array of characters on "Weekend Update," Wiig never failed to make co-stars and audiences alike crack up laughing.

Around the same time, Wiig's comedy chops were also becoming a hit on the big screen. "Bridesmaids," which starred Wiig as Annie, the ever-single maid of honor to bestie Lillian (Maya Rudolph), surpassed box office expectations: it raked in $24.6 million during its opening weekend and is still a widely-beloved film well over a decade later.

While Wiig remains largely associated with her work on "Saturday Night Live" and in "Bridesmaids," she has substantially expanded her resume over the years, showing the masses that she can do more than just comedy. Now, her filmography includes everything from dramas and voice work to a DC flick. Read on to see what happened to Wiig following her meteoric rise to fame as a comedic actress.