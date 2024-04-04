Is There A New Law & Order: SVU Episode On Tonight?

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" is currently airing its 25th season — but is a new episode set to air on Thursday, April 4? Unfortunately, no; "Law & Order: SVU" will return on April 11 with a new episode.

According to the official NBC schedule, a re-run of the procedural will air during the 9 P.M. timeslot on April 4. So why isn't there a new episode? Since the series isn't being bumped by any major events, it's relatively safe to assume that "Law & Order: SVU" is taking some time off because this season could have fewer episodes than fans might expect. Due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that brought the entertainment industry to a standstill during the back half of 2023, a lot of TV shows and movies had to pause filming, and "Law & Order: SVU" was affected as a result. As of this writing, there's no direct confirmation on how many episodes will be in Season 25, but the show's production and premiere were both delayed because of the strike.