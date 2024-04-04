Is There A New Law & Order: SVU Episode On Tonight?
"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" is currently airing its 25th season — but is a new episode set to air on Thursday, April 4? Unfortunately, no; "Law & Order: SVU" will return on April 11 with a new episode.
According to the official NBC schedule, a re-run of the procedural will air during the 9 P.M. timeslot on April 4. So why isn't there a new episode? Since the series isn't being bumped by any major events, it's relatively safe to assume that "Law & Order: SVU" is taking some time off because this season could have fewer episodes than fans might expect. Due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that brought the entertainment industry to a standstill during the back half of 2023, a lot of TV shows and movies had to pause filming, and "Law & Order: SVU" was affected as a result. As of this writing, there's no direct confirmation on how many episodes will be in Season 25, but the show's production and premiere were both delayed because of the strike.
Season 25 of Law & Order: SVU is off to a strong start
So far, Season 25 of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has been quite strong; clearly, the show isn't slowing down whatsoever despite being on-air for over two decades. As the season began, Captain Olivia Benson — played by Mariska Hargitay, who's been with the show from the very beginning — is faced with a devastating case and must track down a missing girl, and she's eventually aided by Jordana Spiro's new character FBI Agent Shannah Sykes.
Even after they find the missing Maddie Flynn (Leilany Celeste) after a plotline that spans several episodes, the season introduces fascinating yet disturbing new cases like the one seen in the seventh episode, "Probability of Doom," where a seemingly simple arrest spirals into a murder case and a frightening reveal. Before taking a break, the show left audiences with Episode 8, "The Third Man Syndrome," which aired on March 21 and saw Olivia and her team help two apparent victims of a vicious hate crime.
"Law & Order: SVU" returns on April 11, 2024 on NBC at 9 P.M. EST.