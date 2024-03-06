Why Agent Sykes From Law & Order: SVU Looks So Familiar

There's a reason why "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" is a franchise standout — it's been on the air for a whopping 25 seasons at this point. And it makes sense that the long-running procedural keeps adding new characters as it continues. Season 25 still stars Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson and Ice-T as Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, but now, they're joined by Jordana Spiro as Special Agent Shannah Sykes.

Hilariously enough, Spiro played a different character on "SVU" in 2022 — she played Delia Hackman, a woman who murdered her abusive husband in Season 23 — though it's actually quite common for "Law & Order" stars and guest stars to play multiple roles in the series. Now, Spiro plays Sykes, an FBI agent currently "on loan" to New York City's Special Victims Unit after working with Olivia on a major case.

The two team up during the first few episodes of Season 25 to track down Maddie Flynn (Allison Elaine), a missing Manhattan teenager who ends up spotted in Pittsburgh — and during the season's fifth episode, Sykes, an expert on child abduction, lends a hand to Olivia during the manhunt. Ultimately, the two find Maddie — although the overall experience brings up some difficult memories for Sykes, whose sister disappeared when they were both young.

So where else have viewers seen Spiro before? On a ton of television shows, actually. Here's why Sykes from "Law & Order: SVU" looks so familiar.