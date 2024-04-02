Wolverine's List Of Creators On Deadpool 3 Just Sparked A Huge Marvel Controversy

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is reportedly crediting Roy Thomas as one of Wolverine's creators in a move that is sparking controversy in the comic book world.

Wolverine debuted in "The Incredible Hulk" #180 before making his first full appearance in the following issue. The Canadian hero was created by comic legends Len Wein and John Romita Sr. However, according to former Marvel comic book editor Bobbie Chase, Thomas, who edited the "Hulk" comic series at the time, is about to receive credit as one of the fan-favorite's creators. On Facebook, she wrote that Wein's widow, Christine Valada, got a phone call from Marvel telling her Thomas is named as one of the co-creators of Wolverine in the upcoming "Deadpool & Wolverine" film. While not suggesting Thomas didn't contribute or wasn't around when Wolverine conceived, she questioned whether the credit was deserved, especially considering he got it after everyone else involved in making the Marvel hero has passed away.

The reaction from comic fans and creators to Thomas gaining credit as Wolverine's co-creator was largely confusion and frustration. "Wow, this is incredibly sh***y of Thomas' representation and a very bad look for Roy," @zakiscorner posted on X (formerly Twitter). Meanwhile, @OzTheMid took to X and compared Thomas to Stan Lee, the Marvel icon with his own complex legacy. "Roy Thomas really is Stan Lee's successor given how well it seems he's mastered the art of stolen valor." "Superman/Batman: World's Finest" writer Mark Waid also chimed in on Facebook, calling out Thomas for being a "ghoul," adding, "It's pathetic and ironic that, in scrambling for as much credit as he can possibly find, Roy's guaranteeing that his legacy will be all about stolen valor."