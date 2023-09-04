Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 4 - Will It Ever Happen?

With the massive legacy that Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire left behind with their trilogy of "Spider-Man" movies, it's no surprise that the pair and other people involved in the franchise have been prodded for details on a possible "Spider-Man 4" and whether it could actually happen. As it happens, recent developments like Raimi directing "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and Maguire reprising his role of Spidey in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" have shifted the team's perception of a full-scale return.

In an interview with Fandango, Raimi said that there's at least a slight chance that "Spider-Man 4" could get made, but there's still nothing concrete. "I've come to realize after making 'Doctor Strange' that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups," he explained. "I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don't really have a story or a plan. I don't know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don't know what their thoughts are about that. I haven't really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful."

Other "Spider-Man" stars and crew members have commented on the possibility of "Spider-Man" 4 over the years, but perhaps the juiciest and most notable recent tidbit comes from actor Thomas Haden Church, who played Sandman in both "Spider-Man 3" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home." "There's always been some kind of ... I've heard rumors ... that Sam Raimi was going to do another [Spider-Man movie] with Tobey [Maguire] and if that happens, I would probably campaign to maybe at least do a cameo," he told ComicBook.com in a 2023 interview.