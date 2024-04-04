How Old Is Young Sheldon In Season 7 Episode 1 & What Year Does The Story End?

Iain Armitage's character is 13-years-old when "Young Sheldon" Season 7 Episode 1 begins. The final season kicks off with a bang, as it picks up straight after the events of the Season 6 finale, which sees large parts of Medford, including Meemaw Connie's (Annie Potts) house, destroyed by the tornado. At the time, Sheldon and Mary (Zoe Perry) are none the wiser as they were headed to Heidelberg, Germany, for the summer of 1993.

The first three episodes of Season 7 chronicle Sheldon and Mary's time in Germany while the remaining members of the Cooper family adjust to their absence and move forward after the tornado. The mother and son return in Episode 4 in the fall of 1993, just in time for Sheldon to begin his third and final year at East Texas Tech, before he heads off to Caltech the following year.

"Young Sheldon" changes Sheldon's age for his Germany trip, deviating from what is established in "The Big Bang Theory" as Sheldon (Jim Parsons) tells Penny (Kaley Cuoco) that he was 15 when he left to study in Heidelberg. Changing up the timeline in the prequel series means Sheldon returns ahead of his 14th birthday on February 26, 1994. As fans know, "Young Sheldon" is ending after Season 7, and this is the age he is when the sitcom ends.