The Sydney Sweeney-Johnny Depp Rumor That Sent The Internet Into A Frenzy

No, Sydney Sweeney probably isn't starring in a movie with Johnny Depp — but a rumor made the rounds recently that had her fans buzzing.

Former trade reporter Jeff Sneider, who runs a website called InSneider, released an "exclusive report" saying that Sweeney and Depp were set to star in Marc Webb's upcoming film "Day Drinker," and based on Sweeney's recent ascendancy to Hollywood's A-list and Depp's legal troubles, fans were alarmed across the internet for a number of reasons. Sweeney, who is very online — she recently clapped back at a nutritionist who claimed to work with her, despite Sweeney revealing that the two have never met — took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to post a response. "Woke up to rumors," she wrote, with star emojis surrounding the word "rumors," before continuing, "anyways go see [Sweeney's new film 'Immaculate'] in theaters this weekend!"

So, what did Sneider have to say about all of this, and what did Sweeney's fans think about this rumor in the first place? There was definitely a big kerfuffle over the idea that Sweeney and Depp would team up, so let's unpack why this Sweeney-Depp rumor set the internet ablaze.