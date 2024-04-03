Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Had To Be Rewritten For A Weird Reason

"Star Trek: Picard" became nothing short of a nostalgic small-screen sensation during its debut season. The set of episodes served as a fine addition to the "Star Trek" canon, successfully building on Captain Jean-Luc Picard's (Sir Patrick Stewart) already expansive timeline in interesting ways, and brought along no shortage of callbacks and references to the beloved "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Thus, it's no surprise that two more seasons came to fruition in short order. However, the second season turned out a bit differently than originally planned, with the minds at Paramount+ requesting rewrites for a rather odd reason.

"We wrote nine episodes at one point and the network was like, 'No, we don't really understand this, it's a bit too sci-fi, it's a bit too in-Star Trek,'" shared "Picard" co-showrunner Terry Matalas during a conversation with the Master Replicas Collectors Club. He shared that the supposedly too-"Star Trek"-for-Paramount+ version of "Picard" Season 2 featured Romulans, as well as Guinan's (Whoopi Goldberg, Ito Aghayere) Los Angeles bar serving as a front for aliens of all kinds to arrive on Earth in secret. Sadly, the higher-ups thought such ideas were a step or two too far (via TrekMovie.com).

As it turns out, "Picard" Season 2 went through several versions and revisions, and not just because of Paramount+'s demands.