Dune 2: Four Actors Rumored To Play Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen Before Austin Butler

A number of actors were in the running for Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen before Austin Butler nabbed the "Dune: Part Two" role.

Denis Villeneuve's sequel emerged as a critical juggernaut, with many dubbing it a game-changer for the sci-fi genre. Beyond its visual design for Arrakis and compelling set pieces, the Canadian director's film has been praised for its performances. Butler in particular has been singled out for his devious, masochistic take on Feyd-Rautha, the nephew of the Baron (Stellan Skarsgård). But before he was cast in the role, four other actors were rumored to take on the devious villain: Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Harry Styles, and Barry Keoghan.

Because these names were merely rumored, it's difficult to know if the actors were even offered a shot at the role, if they passed on the gig, or if they auditioned. As compelling of a project as "Dune: Part Two" is, there are some solid potential reasons these actors didn't end up playing the Harkonnen clan member. Pattinson may have wanted to pass on more franchise fare as he's already Batman for Warner Bros., the studio behind "Dune." The same can likely be said for Holland, who has his plate full with multiple projects in addition to playing Peter Parker once again in "Spider-Man 4" (which reportedly has Marvel and Sony currently fighting). Styles, meanwhile, has kept his filmography minimal and seems more engaged with his work as a pop star.

As for Keoghan, well, even he's not sure why he didn't get the gig, but he did open up about it while Villenueve's ambitious sequel was filming.