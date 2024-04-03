Dune 2: Four Actors Rumored To Play Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen Before Austin Butler
A number of actors were in the running for Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen before Austin Butler nabbed the "Dune: Part Two" role.
Denis Villeneuve's sequel emerged as a critical juggernaut, with many dubbing it a game-changer for the sci-fi genre. Beyond its visual design for Arrakis and compelling set pieces, the Canadian director's film has been praised for its performances. Butler in particular has been singled out for his devious, masochistic take on Feyd-Rautha, the nephew of the Baron (Stellan Skarsgård). But before he was cast in the role, four other actors were rumored to take on the devious villain: Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Harry Styles, and Barry Keoghan.
Because these names were merely rumored, it's difficult to know if the actors were even offered a shot at the role, if they passed on the gig, or if they auditioned. As compelling of a project as "Dune: Part Two" is, there are some solid potential reasons these actors didn't end up playing the Harkonnen clan member. Pattinson may have wanted to pass on more franchise fare as he's already Batman for Warner Bros., the studio behind "Dune." The same can likely be said for Holland, who has his plate full with multiple projects in addition to playing Peter Parker once again in "Spider-Man 4" (which reportedly has Marvel and Sony currently fighting). Styles, meanwhile, has kept his filmography minimal and seems more engaged with his work as a pop star.
As for Keoghan, well, even he's not sure why he didn't get the gig, but he did open up about it while Villenueve's ambitious sequel was filming.
Barry Keoghan wanted to be in Dune: Part Two
While speaking with The New York Times, months after production on "Dune: Part Two" had already started, Barry Keoghan candidly opened up about not joining the franchise. "Ah, yeah, I really enjoyed that process. Look, I'm a big fan of 'Dune,' and it would have been nice to be part of it," Keoghan said, alluding to the rumors that he was in contention for the Feyd-Rautha role. "I'm a big fan of Timothée [Chalamet, the star of the franchise] as well. But it wasn't for me. You have to accept that sometimes. Sometimes it's not for you."
It's unclear why Keoghan didn't get the part, or how far along into the casting process he was. Ultimately, however, Keoghan's 2023 (when "Dune 2" was initially supposed to be released) was a success thanks to his performance in "Saltburn." As for Austin Butler, he's received nothing but kudos for his performance in the sci-fi epic. Butler trained so hard for the part that he threw up, which shows how much he put into the role. In his review of the film, Looper critic Reuben Baron was particularly impressed with the star, saying that he made the strongest impression of all the new cast members.
From his early roles on Nickelodeon to "Dune: Part Two," Butler has proven himself as one of the most capable actors working today. Coming off of an Oscar-nominated performance in "Elvis" and his striking turn as the bald and diabolical Feyd-Rautha, it'll be interesting to see where the rising star's career goes next.