What Proxima Midnight From Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War Looks Like In Real Life

Thanos' Black Order was one of the most frightening additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the Children of Thanos helping the Mad Titan acquire the Infinity Stones in "Avengers: Infinity War." One of the evil superteam's deadliest members is Proxima Midnight (Carrie Coon), a spear-wielding foe with notable fighting prowess. In the movie, she takes on several Avengers, including Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), before dying in the Battle of Wakanda. Coon, the Emmy-winning actress who plays Proxima Midnight, ultimately looks very little like the CGI and motion capture character.

Proxima Midnight was created by Jonathan Hickman, debuting in "New Avengers" #8 (by Hickman, Mike Deodato, Frank Martin Jr., and Joe Caramagna). In the comics, the alien villain is a member of Thanos' Black Order and the wife of his top lieutenant, Ebony Maw. A skilled warrior, Proxima Midnight assists Thanos in his quest to gather the Infinity Stones. While the character's costume in the MCU is mostly comic-accurate, the live-action films significantly change her appearance. Instead of having a black helmet with parts of it extending almost like large ears, Proxima Midnight's big-screen look makes the silhouette of her comic mask part of her face, with long black horns coming from her head as opposed to a removable headpiece.

Much like the appearance of Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Ebony Maw in "Avengers: Infinity War," the CGI look makes Coon unrecognizable, transforming the small, brown-haired actress into a tall, alien-like creature.