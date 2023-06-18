Scarlett Johansson's Asteroid City Character Was Inspired By An Old Hollywood Starlet

Wes Anderson's latest movie, "Asteroid City," is shaping up to be one of his best to date. First reviews call it classic Wes Anderson fare, and with an unbelievably star-studded cast, it's hard not to believe it. One of those cast members is Scarlett Johansson, who previously worked with Anderson on "Isle of Dogs," but "Asteroid City" marks her live-action debut in the director's work.

In a very meta role, Johansson plays Midge Campbell, an actor playing an actor preparing for a role. With the 1955 setting of "Asteroid City," Johansson wanted Campbell to exude the characteristics of a classic Hollywood actor, working closely with Anderson to perfect her character.

"I liked Bette Davis for it because I thought her career was a good shape," Johansson said during the "Asteroid City" press junket, revealing that Davis was the blueprint for her character. "She felt like, you know, Bette Davis feels — I don't know — when you watch her, she seems comfortable in the space she takes up. So I felt like that could be a good beginning, and also her voice, actually. She has a little bit of that Mid-Atlantic thing, and understanding where that came from and all that stuff was helpful."