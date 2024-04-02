One Harry Potter Star 'Didn't Give A Sh-T' About Their Role

Most actors would be thrilled to be involved in a franchise as huge as "Harry Potter," but one supporting player said he doesn't give a single, solitary hoot that he played an evil Death Eater in the fantasy films.

During an interview with Series Mania and French journalist Charlotte Blum in Lille recently (via Deadline), Peter Mullan — a Scottish actor with a lengthy resume — said that he only took the role of Yaxley in "Harry Potter" for his kids. (In the same interview, he opened up about working with Kevin Spacey on "Ordinary Decent Criminal" in 2000, calling Spacey an "a**hole.")

"I did it so my kids could be on set. I didn't give a s*** about Harry Potter," Mullan told Blum. He also weighed in on how dumb he felt holding a wand and seemed to indicate that nobody ever explained the mechanics of wand-holding to him, which made him, apparently, quite frustrated. "They just give you the wand," he said. "This piece of s***. I was holding it as if I was in the gang and holding a knife."

Mullan didn't seem particularly thrilled about any of the projects he discussed, to be frank. Aside from addressing how much he despised working with Kevin Spacey, he also weighed in on his time working on "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." After the room watched a clip with Mullan, he said, "Those shows have all the money in the world, and then it comes down to: 'Daddy, love me.' 'I will try, son.' It all comes down to very simple things that people take ridiculously seriously."