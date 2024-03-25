Why Kevin Spacey's Co-Star Called Him A Fake 'A**hole' & A 'Horrible Human Being'

It's not exactly a secret that these days, Emmy-nominated and Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey's reputation is in absolute shreds. Now, Scottish actor Peter Mullan, who appeared in "Ordinary Decent Criminal" with Spacey in 2000 — and is also known for his work in the Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings franchises — is spilling secrets about the disgraced actor's on-set behavior.

"The thing with acting like any form of play is that it's fun when you are playing," Mullan told French journalist Charlotte Blum during a panel at Series Mania in Lille (per Deadline). After saying that professional athletes can revisit the highlights of their games, he continued, "And it's the same with acting. You can relive it if you want. You can sit and watch yourself all day long if you want."

"Kevin Spacey would watch himself all day long," Mullan revealed. "He never f***ing stops. The man is an a**hole." He mentioned that Spacey would waste no time watching the playback after shooting a scene, immediately going to the monitor to check out his work. "I used to wonder, 'Why are you doing that?' They'd barely shout cut, and he'd run. It took me a while to realize that he was checking if the cheat had worked because he was so fake. Everything about him was fake. So he can play fake because he is fake."