Who Stars In The Consumer Cellular Commercial?
Viewers who may have stumbled upon Consumer Cellular's "Issa" golf course commercial may be wondering just who the tall man narrating the clip is. As it turns out, the guy in question is none other than Ted Danson, whom fans might very well know from "Cheers," "The Good Place," and many other shows and movies. In fact, Danson's seemingly all-knowing narration and the way he calls out the birds at the end just before they fly off from the tree behind him seems to be a subtle play on his "The Good Place" role of Michael, a supernatural architect who controls the titular location to the finest detail.
Issa's physics-bendingly victorious golf match isn't Danson's only rodeo with Consumer Cellular. In another clip, he's narrating the suburban bike ride of Michael, a recent retiree who has switched to a new Consumer Cellular plan and is enjoying his island of stressless, boss-free calm. Viewers may have also seen his third Consumer Cellular "Freedom Calls" ad, where he admires a retired couple's migration from the cold Wisconsin winters to warmer Southern climates — and a surprisingly fiery pickleball game that ensues.
Danson isn't the only Ted speaking for Consumer Cellular
Like the actor in the Aura commercial, for instance, famous faces can be difficult to spot when you see them in a 30-second commercial — so viewers shouldn't feel bad if they didn't immediately spot Ted Danson even though he's a pretty recognizable guy from his role as Sam Malone from "Cheers." However, he's not the only person who has championed Consumer Cellular. Another spokesperson for the company is Ted Jonas, a fellow Ted whom people might remember from the two-minute "HQ Tour" commercial where he and his orange sweater take the viewers on a tour around the Consumer Cellular headquarters.
Jonas' tone is less whimsical and more bullet point-based than Danson's, but he's still plenty likable and the ad allows him to gently poke fun at the viewer, other characters, and, of course, the competitors. More importantly, the lengthy run time allows Jonas to introduce some of the service provider's selling points.
Consumer Cellular is fully aware that it has more than one Ted at its disposal, and has also informed its customer base about the fact. "You may have seen him in our HQ Tour commercial but let us formally introduce you to Ted (yes, we have two Teds)," the company wrote in a TikTok post where Jonas zooms by on an electric scooter.