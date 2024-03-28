Who Stars In The Consumer Cellular Commercial?

Like the actor in the Aura commercial, for instance, famous faces can be difficult to spot when you see them in a 30-second commercial — so viewers shouldn't feel bad if they didn't immediately spot Ted Danson even though he's a pretty recognizable guy from his role as Sam Malone from "Cheers." However, he's not the only person who has championed Consumer Cellular. Another spokesperson for the company is Ted Jonas, a fellow Ted whom people might remember from the two-minute "HQ Tour" commercial where he and his orange sweater take the viewers on a tour around the Consumer Cellular headquarters.

Jonas' tone is less whimsical and more bullet point-based than Danson's, but he's still plenty likable and the ad allows him to gently poke fun at the viewer, other characters, and, of course, the competitors. More importantly, the lengthy run time allows Jonas to introduce some of the service provider's selling points.

Consumer Cellular is fully aware that it has more than one Ted at its disposal, and has also informed its customer base about the fact. "You may have seen him in our HQ Tour commercial but let us formally introduce you to Ted (yes, we have two Teds)," the company wrote in a TikTok post where Jonas zooms by on an electric scooter.