Who's The Actor In The Aura Commercial?

Robert Downey Jr. hasn't done too shabby for himself since Iron Man bit the dust in "Avengers: Endgame." In fact, he won a Golden Globe for his performance as Lewis Strauss in "Oppenheimer." One could debate whether that award should've gone to someone else, like Ryan Gosling for playing Ken in "Barbie," but it's evidence the actor is still revered and isn't short on work these days. If you were watching the Golden Globes ceremony, there's a chance you saw Robert Downey Jr. in a very different role — spokesperson for Aura.

It should be easy to tell who is in the Aura commercial. Downey Jr. brings some classic Tony Stark charm and sass to the ad, which sees him discussing all the unlikely events people worry about. However, as he points out, what people should really concern themselves with is being a victim of online crime, which is more likely to happen than most think. Downey Jr. has built up a lot of goodwill over the years ("Dolittle," notwithstanding), so it makes sense people may be more inclined to listen to him when it comes to online safety.