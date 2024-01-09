Who's The Actor In The Aura Commercial?
Robert Downey Jr. hasn't done too shabby for himself since Iron Man bit the dust in "Avengers: Endgame." In fact, he won a Golden Globe for his performance as Lewis Strauss in "Oppenheimer." One could debate whether that award should've gone to someone else, like Ryan Gosling for playing Ken in "Barbie," but it's evidence the actor is still revered and isn't short on work these days. If you were watching the Golden Globes ceremony, there's a chance you saw Robert Downey Jr. in a very different role — spokesperson for Aura.
It should be easy to tell who is in the Aura commercial. Downey Jr. brings some classic Tony Stark charm and sass to the ad, which sees him discussing all the unlikely events people worry about. However, as he points out, what people should really concern themselves with is being a victim of online crime, which is more likely to happen than most think. Downey Jr. has built up a lot of goodwill over the years ("Dolittle," notwithstanding), so it makes sense people may be more inclined to listen to him when it comes to online safety.
Robert Downey Jr. isn't just a figurehead; he's also on Aura's board
It's natural for actors to get involved in brand partnerships. Ryan Reynolds seems on a warpath to sell almost anything, from Aviation Gin to Mint Mobile. Robert Downey Jr. has a brand partnership to call his own with a tongue-in-cheek commercial that's equal parts humorous and informative. But the actor isn't just appearing in this one ad spot; he's joined Aura's Board of Directors.
Downey Jr. may have protected the universe from Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the "Avengers" movies, but now, he seems dedicated to protecting everyone from identity theft and online scams. PR Newswire published the following quote from Downey Jr. about joining Aura, "Honestly, the exponential growth of online crime, just in the last several years, is truly terrifying. It requires an innovative solution to protect our families, which is why I'm joining Hari [Ravichandran, founder of Aura] and his team at Aura to tackle the crisis head-on."
For Downey Jr., working with Aura is more than just a paycheck. It's a way for him to help people out in the real world, and he doesn't even have to build a suit out of scrap metal in a cave to do it.