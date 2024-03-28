Does Godzilla X Kong Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's What Happens
This article contains spoilers for "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire"
While some post-credits scenes have failed to live up to the hype, often serving as nothing more than an excuse to drop crowd-pleasing Easter eggs, they are a big part of modern blockbusters. As such, some moviegoers will enter "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" expecting to see a stinger teasing the next stage of the MonsterVerse, but they might be surprised to find there isn't one.
"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" introduces viewers to some new Titans, including the villainous Skar King, a tyrannical ape who rules over his society with an iron fist. There is monster action aplenty, but viewers won't have to stick around after the film's final chaotic battle to see if crucial information is revealed.
Despite ending quite definitively, Adam Wingard's kaiju brawler does pave the way for a continuation. While there isn't an additional sequence, if you decide to stick around through the credits, you will hear a familiar roar, possibly hinting at future installments in the MonsterVerse.
Mothra's Godzilla x Kong role explained
"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" brings back the majestic Mothra in the third act. Following her sacrificial death in "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," the flying kaiju makes a triumphant return, helping Godzilla and Kong battle Skar King and the enslaved Shimo in Hollow Earth, all while protecting the hidden Iwi kingdom that has existed in this realm for centuries.
This return shouldn't be unexpected, as the Toho version of the creature always returns from the dead, due to her inherent mystical powers that enable her to cheat death by simply laying an egg.
With all the Titans throughout the world, Mothra, Godzilla, and Kong will have plenty of colossal threats to face, but since Mothra remains in Hollow Earth to protect the Iwi people rather than follow Kong and Godzilla to battle Skar King and Shimo in Rio de Janeiro, she may not always be around to help save the day. The last we see of Mothra is watching her rebuild the magical barrier that protects the Iwi kingdom from the rest of Hollow Earth and the deadly creatures that inhabit it.
It remains to be seen where the MonsterVerse goes from here, but the return of Mothra is only good news for fans of kaiju cinema.
