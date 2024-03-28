Does Godzilla X Kong Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's What Happens

This article contains spoilers for "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire"

While some post-credits scenes have failed to live up to the hype, often serving as nothing more than an excuse to drop crowd-pleasing Easter eggs, they are a big part of modern blockbusters. As such, some moviegoers will enter "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" expecting to see a stinger teasing the next stage of the MonsterVerse, but they might be surprised to find there isn't one.

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" introduces viewers to some new Titans, including the villainous Skar King, a tyrannical ape who rules over his society with an iron fist. There is monster action aplenty, but viewers won't have to stick around after the film's final chaotic battle to see if crucial information is revealed.

Despite ending quite definitively, Adam Wingard's kaiju brawler does pave the way for a continuation. While there isn't an additional sequence, if you decide to stick around through the credits, you will hear a familiar roar, possibly hinting at future installments in the MonsterVerse.