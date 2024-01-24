Andrew Scott's Ripley Trailer Is Tense - But What Is The Netflix Series About?

The old adage that what's old is new again is never truer than it is in Hollywood. The entertainment industry is notorious for bringing older properties back with a new spin, and Netflix is trying its hand at the game with the limited series "Ripley." Based on the series of novels by Patricia Highsmith, the show is set to follow the titular character, Tom Ripley, through the events of the first book and likely beyond if it gets renewed.

For those unfamiliar with the Ripley books, the first — and likely most well-known – "The Talented Mr. Ripley," which was the basis for a 1999 film starring Damon, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cate Blanchett, and Philip Seymour Hoffman. It follows a con man and social climber who ingratiates himself into the life of a wealthy young man, much like Oliver (Barry Keoghan) does to Felix (Jacob Elordi) in "Saltburn." As for the series, the short teaser sees Tom planning out his schemes and looking properly malevolent while doing so, a skill that lead star Andrew Scott has been honing for years on shows like "Sherlock" and in films like "Specter."

Of course, things begin to go awry as Tom's web of lies and deceit falls apart around him, and he soon begins murdering those who get in the way of his plans, all while balancing his dual lives and identities on the edge of a knife. In the latest adaptation, Johnny Flynn is set to play Tom's target, Dickie Greenleaf, while Dakota Fanning will be portraying Dickie's girlfriend, Marge.