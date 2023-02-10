Patricia Highsmith's Ripley Series Is Moving From Showtime To Netflix

With her chilling, economic prose and celebrated body of work, Patricia Highsmith is considered a master of the psychological thriller genre. Hollywood caught on early, and since the adaptation of her first novel, "Strangers on a Train," into the 1951 Alfred Hitchcock film of the same name, Highsmith's bibliography has been a deep well of source material for countless films and television series. Her 1952 romance novel, "The Price of Salt," inspired Todd Haynes' "Carol." More recently, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas brought "Deep Water" to the screen.

Highsmith is perhaps best known for her five novels — published between 1955 and 1991 — that feature career criminal Thomas Ripley. These, too, have been adapted many times over, including for the 1999 film "The Talented Mr. Ripley," and the slippery con artist has been played by the likes of Matt Damon, Alain Delon, Dennis Hopper, and John Malkovich (via Deadline). Now "Ripley," the upcoming limited series based on the books, is moving from Showtime to Netflix.