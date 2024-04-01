Why Steven Spielberg Was Rejected From Directing A James Bond Movie - Twice

He's one of the greatest storytellers in cinema history, but according to the big boss of James Bond, producer Cubby Broccoli, Steven Spielberg wasn't the right man for the job when it came to bringing a 007 mission to the big screen. In an interview with BBC Radio 2 (via The Independent), Steven Spielberg recalled how, after setting his sights on the world's most famous secret agent, he was turned down not once but twice for the gig.

The director went after Bond after his groundbreaking blockbuster shark movie had taken the world by storm. "I called Cubby Broccoli twice," Spielberg said. "After 'Jaws,' which was such a huge success, I thought, 'Hey, people are giving me final cut now.' So I called up Cubby and offered my services, but he didn't think I was right for the part."

Whatever talents Broccoli thought the director was lacking, it didn't stop Spielberg from having another crack at trying to add the beloved Bond franchise to his filmography. It was after what became the classic sci-fi movie that earned Steven Spielberg his only writing credit that he had another go. He said, "Then even after 'Close Encounters [of the Third Kind]' came out and was a big hit, once again I tried to get on a Bond film, and now they can't afford me." Interestingly, it was in a franchise of his own that, in 1989, Spielberg fulfilled his wish of directing James Bond — just not in a James Bond film.