Looper Survey: The Absolute Best Indiana Jones Movie According To Fans

With the release of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," fans now have a total of five big-screen adventures of Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones Jr. (Harrison Ford) to discuss and debate. The film acts as a fond and bittersweet farewell to the world's most danger-prone archeologist, so fans of the character are naturally in a retrospective mood.

This means it's a good time for Looper to take a survey to see which of the five "Indiana Jones" movies is the best. The results of the poll, which has some 36,000 votes as of this writing, aren't exactly surprising, but they do hold interest for anybody curious about the state of the franchise in the wake of the newest installment.

The consensus pick for the best "Indiana Jones" movie is the first and the original entry in the series, "Raiders of the Lost Ark." The film introduced the character of Indiana Jones to the world and has served as the template for all future entries in the series going forward. 54% of respondents chose "Raiders" for the top slot, a margin of 26% over the next most popular choice.