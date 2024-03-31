Ryan Phillippe Spoke With Marvel About Playing Two Iconic Characters

Once the MCU really got rolling following the release of "The Avengers" in 2012, famous Hollywood names hopped on the franchise left and right. Glenn Close, Paul Rudd, Benedict Cumberbatch, Angelina Jolie, and countless other stars who had previously built their reputations in different genres all came together to leave their mark on the MCU tapestry. Ryan Phillippe, however, has yet to join this increasingly long list of actors — and he's not too urgent to.

"I don't think I will be [in a superhero movie], ultimately. I don't know. I enjoy those films at times, but I don't know if it's a world that I need to inhabit. I think it's something that I can enjoy as a fan," Phillippe explained. In hindsight, he believes he missed out on those Marvel roles for a reason, namely, to become a family man. "Things have changed drastically for me," he said. "I have three children. That really takes a lot of your time and effort and focus. And deservedly so."

With the MCU unlikely to disappear for the foreseeable future, perhaps Phillippe will change his mind and give the sprawling superhero saga a try. Still, if you're counting on seeing him in a Marvel Studios production soon, it would be unwise to hold your breath.