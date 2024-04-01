The Teen Titans Movie Could Bring A Huge DC Villain Back To Live-Action

James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe continues to expand with the announcement that a live-action "Teen Titans" movie is in development at Warner Bros. and DC Studios. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ana Nogueira, who is already writing "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" for the DCU, will pen the script for the young team's first-ever live-action theatrical outing. The film comes hot on the heels of Max's "Titans" series, which put a darker, grittier spin on the squad and earned great reviews over a four-season run. Due to that show's success, some feel that Gunn's DCU needs to embrace "Titans" in its own depiction of the teenage heroes.

As reported by The Trailblazer, the latest issue of Production Weekly includes a supposed synopsis for the upcoming film pulled straight from 2016's "Teen Titans Vol. 1: Damian Knows Best." That logline reads as follows: "The Teen Titans are further apart than ever before ... until Damian Wayne recruits Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, and the new Kid Flash to join him in a fight against his own grandfather, Ra's al Ghul."

Because this description is taken verbatim from an existing comic, it's extremely unlikely that it's exactly right. However, the Production Weekly report may indicate the general angle of the new "Teen Titans" movie. If so, we might see Ra's al Ghul return to live action for the first time since Christopher Nolan's "Batman Begins" in 2005.