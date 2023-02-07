The DCU Batman Movie Could Do Something Truly Brave And Bold - A Less Grimdark Caped Crusader

You'd think that after Christian Bale, Batfleck, Battinson, and the impending return of Michael Keaton, Warner Bros. might be done recasting the Caped Crusader (and his supporting cast) for a while. And yet, the wheel of Hollywood reboots keeps turning. James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for a new interconnected DC film and television universe — now dubbed the DCU — includes another impending live-action Batman adaptation. However, this one might be a little different than what's come before.

Robert Pattinson's "The Batman" franchise is still alive and well in a separate continuity, but the DCU will feature a new Dark Knight in "The Brave and the Bold." Said to be based on prolific comic book writer Grant Morrison's extended run with the character, the film will center on Bruce Wayne's relationship with the son he didn't know he had (via The Hollywood Reporter). Damian Wayne's origins technically date back to the 1987 comic "Batman: Son of the Demon," but the character we know today was truly shaped by Morrison in 2006, during a run that fully revealed him as the grown child of Bruce and Talia al Ghul (someone whom audiences will remember as the overarching villain of "The Dark Knight Rises)." And now, Damian is set to make his live-action debut.

A big-screen Batman and Robin story with Damian at the center has a lot of potential, but he isn't the only promising twist in this latest adaptation. For decades, Batman's live-action career has been defined by a specific interpretation of the character — the brooding, isolated, grimdark crime fighter. But with "The Brave and the Bold," that mold could finally be broken.