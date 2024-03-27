A S.W.A.T. Season 7 Tease Is Giving Chris & Street Fans Hope - But Will It Crash?

"S.W.A.T." Season 7, Episode 6 ends in a dramatic way when Officer Dominique Luca (Kenny Johnson) takes a bullet to the chest, leaving it unclear whether he survives the injury. Johnson's reduced Season 7 role as Luca has already been noticed, and with just seven more episodes to go, the endgame is close enough that fans are no doubt waiting with bated breath to see what happens to the character ... especially since "S.W.A.T." has featured unexpected deaths before.

However, there's another reason some fans are paying extra attention to the storyline. They suspect that the show will use the Luca situation to bring back two major players from the original team. Lina Esco left "S.W.A.T." before Season 6 to explore other opportunities, but that doesn't mean fans have forgotten her character, Chris Alonso. Some viewers hope that the Episode 6 ending is a cliffhanger custom-designed to bring back Chris and her colleague-turned-significant other, Alex Russell's Jim Street.

"With the shots fired at Luka, episode 7 could mean that we could Chris for a final episode, visiting Luka at the hospital, and of course, Street making his way back from Long Beach to pay a visit too. This could mean that for episode 7, we could see the old crew for one more final episode," u/PatientAd1470 speculated on Reddit. "I was thinking the same thing coz it would make absolutely no sense if chris and street was not there, those 2 were the closest to him," u/Insidious09 concurred. However, they also noted that whether the show can actually bring Esco back is by no means certain. "Only prob is I'm starting to believe lina has given up acting she has done nothing since leaving swat."